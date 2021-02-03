Kelowna Curling Club trying to 'keep the lights on'

Sarita Patel

The Kelowna Curling Club hopes restrictions on curling will be lifted on Friday that would allow them to go back to hosting games.

At this time, they’re open for anybody to come and practice curling for free for up to three people per sheet. Their youth program is still operating along with their restaurant and bar area for those looking for a meal after playing.

“We’re not surviving but we’re getting by hoping that on the fifth we’ll know whether we’ll get to go back to curling or not,” says Jock Tyre, general manager at Kelowna Curling Club.

“If we don’t, we’re going to keep the restaurant open and shut down the curling for the season, because we just can’t make ends meet.”

It’s safe to say the regulars are loving the opportunity to come out and practise in a safe, socially distant way.

“It’s a lot of fun, a bunch of us guys get together here most mornings and play for an hour and a half... it’s just something to do, so it’s really enjoyable,” says David Cresswell, an avid curler.

Frank Beckmann says it’s important for them to remain open for seniors because it gives them something to do together, safely.

“Being on lockdown for the quarantine has been hard for everybody,” says Roggie Roggensack. “It’s nice to be able to have some time as long as we follow protocol, wear the mask, keep our distance the whole time — it’s been great.”

Tyre says of the over 100 curling clubs in B.C., less than ten remain open. Here in the Thompson-Okanagan; Vernon, Lake Country, Kelowna and Kamloops remain open but Penticton pulled the ice out back in November after a positive case of COVID-19.

“People are shut down because we are not-for-profits, pretty much all of us, and it’s pretty hard to make ends meet with three people on a sheet of ice,” adds Tyre.

They have a campaign called #keepthelightson to help them stay afloat.

“Last month I had to pay a $13,000 electricity bill … we’re trying to get people to understand this is an important community building that does not have the backing of the city — we’re on our own.”

They’re currently accepting donations, have a 50/50 draw, and you could purchase your name on a rock handle.

“It’s only $350 to put your name or your business on a rock handle and it helps support the club.”



If you want to give it a shot, book your time slot online. If you don’t have the correct equipment, rentals are available for $5.