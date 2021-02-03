Construction on the much awaited South Perimeter Road could begin this spring

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kelowna hopes construction on the much anticipated, but much delayed South Perimeter Road could begin as early at this spring.

With construction time of about a year, that means another key link between the Upper Mission and the rest of the city could begin moving vehicles by late spring or early summer of 2022.

Real estate services manager Johannes Saufferer who is overseeing the project, says the last outstanding item is an application to the province to address a First Nations archeological find discovered in the fall.

"There were a number of findings within the right-of-way area of archeological significance, so the options and either realigning the road or submitting to the province for what is called a site alteration permit, basically to alter the site to address the archeological issues," Saufferer told Castanet News.

"That (permit application) was drafted and is currently sitting with the province for approval. We are optimistic based on the nature of the finds and the consultants advice that the ministry will approve the work plan to address the issues."

Saufferer says the find was chippings that would potentially make tools.

If approval is given to address and remove the items, he expects construction by the third party contractor to begin soon after.

South Perimeter Road would include about 2.9 kilometres of road construction. It will include extending Gordon Drive, then linking that road with Stewart Road West to provide a third access in and out of the Upper Mission.

The project was originally planned for later this decade, but was fast-tracked at the request of the the developer of The Ponds project.

Developers in the area agreed that 80 per cent of all transportation-related DCCs would be directed towards repayment of $7.6 million construction cost for South Perimeter Road and the $1.66 million construction cost associated with the extension of Gordon Drive.