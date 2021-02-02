Kelowna students advocate against animal dissection in classroom

Photo: Our Voice for Change

A group of determined Grade 9 females are taking action to phase out animal dissection in their school and eventually district, through this year’s Sustainable Development Challenge.

Okanagan Mission Secondary’s Lexie Pfenning, Annabelle Lee, Erin Work, Lucia Nutley and Caitlin Mahony have joined together to create Our Voice For Change, a group dedicated to replacing animal dissection with alternative technologies.

The group is participating in this year’s Sustainable Development Challenge - a program that invites Okanagan high school students to work towards the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

“Animal dissection in school is something that is so normalized that people don’t even realize it’s a problem…Animals dissections are very unnecessary and there are multiple technologies that have been proven to sustain a better and in many cases, a higher level of understanding of the body,” said Annabelle Lee. “We recently had a presentation with our science teachers and we were met with positive feedback.”

To explore alternative technologies for animal dissection, the group is working with Society for Humane Science as well as the BC SPCA. Alternative technologies mostly revolve around apps.

The Society for Humane Science says 88 per cent of studies that don’t use animal methods are equal or better than traditional animal dissection practices in terms of education value.

The students also say eliminating animal dissections in schools is cost-effective, reduces the world’s environmental footprint, eliminates the possibility of toxic chemical exposures and is inclusive to students whose religion or personal beliefs go against dissections.

The students people will spread awareness on the issue, talk to their own schools or reach out to them to learn more. “We hope to set an example for other schools to follow.”

The girls will be participating in the Sustainable Development Challenge’s finale on Feb. 24 at the Rotary Centre for the Arts. This year’s event has gone virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however the public will be able to view the event online following the film date.

Prize money earned goes directly towards implementing the winning team’s project in the community. This year, up to $6,000 is available.