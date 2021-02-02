Cuts at Bell Media have impacted at least two local employees

Photo: Rob Gibson

National job cuts made by Bell Media have hit close to home.

Castanet has learned that Kelowna employees have been impacted by the cuts.

An official response from Bell's director of communications, Marc Choma, said "there are further changes in roles, including some departures, reflecting Bell Media’s streamlined operating structure."

"As the media industry evolves, we’re focused on investment in new content and technology opportunities while also ensuring our company is as agile, efficient and easy to work with as possible."

At this point, there does not appear to be any local on-air staff impacted by the cuts.

Choma says there have been staff reductions across the country. A report by Cartt.ca said 210 positions will be cut in Toronto alone.

The changes come as Bell Media puts greater priority on growing its streaming platforms.