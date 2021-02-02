Cost of one-bedroom unit in Central Okanagan falls nearly 20%

Photo: The Canadian Press

The monthly price of a one-bedroom rental unit in Central Okanagan decreased by nearly 20% last month.

According to numbers gleaned from Castanet’s rental classified section, the average one-bedroom price in January was $1,156. The average December price, meanwhile, was $1,371.

Despite dropping more than $200, the January mark was still more than the January 2020 average of $1,096.

The two-bedroom rental price, meanwhile, increased from December to January, jumping nearly 5% from $1,728 to $1,808 per month. That cost is well above the January 2020 mark, which checked in at $1,625.