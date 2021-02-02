Police called to investigate unfounded bomb threat at Kelowna airport

Photo: Facebook

Police were called to the Kelowna International Airport last week to investigate a bomb threat.

Shortly after 12:15 p.m. Friday, YLW became aware of a threat made against the airport and police were called as a precaution.

“After searching the airport baggage and common areas, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police determined that the threat was not credible. No operational impact,” reads a bulletin from Transport Canada.

Airport spokesperson Jessica Hewitt said Tuesday there was no risk to passengers as a result of the incident.

“The safety and security of our passengers and staff is of the highest importance and every threat is treated as a priority,” she said.