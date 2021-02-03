Businessman offers reward for tips on stolen truck, trailer, bobcat and plow

Photo: Glenn Mitchell

A small business owner is now putting up a reward for the return of nearly $100,000 in stolen equipment.

Glenn Mitchell, owner of Aqua Gardens and Landscapes, says he's heard of a confirmed sighting of his stolen bobcat and trailer since Castanet's original story.

Mitchell says he got a call from a friend on a work site in Enderby who says he saw the bobcat Sunday. Mitchell's friend sent him a photo of the bobcat and he is certain that it was his.

"He said it was weird because the bobcat had been dropped off without any attachments and no one knew where it came from," Mitchell says.

Mitchell believes the best way to recover his stolen property is to offer a reward, "I had a few people tell me, 'if you put out a reward you could get it back.' I guess if there's money in it they'll turn their buddies in."

Mitchell is offering:

$1,500 for the bobcat

$1,000 for the 2006 Ford F450

$500 for the trailer

$500 for the plow attachment

Mitchell says he has spoken with RCMP about recovering his stolen property and he believes they are looking but he also feels he should do everything in his power to recover his stolen gear.

Mitchell says anyone who has any leads can give him a call on his cell phone at 250.575.4646.