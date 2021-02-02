Central Okanagan Liberal candidates outspend all opponents combined to win seats

Photo: Castanet/file MLA Norm Letnick

Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal MLA Norm Letnick had almost as much money at his disposal during the last provincial election than all of the other Central Okanagan candidates combined.

Election spending figures released by Elections BC show Letnick, who won a fourth term by a landslide in October, received more than $86,500 towards his campaign.

Of that, $63,304 came from the provincial Liberal party, while the rest was categorized as "other income." Letnick did not reveal any contributions through fundraising.

All tolled, Letnick spent a little more than $46,000.

His nearest challenger, NDP candidate Justin Kulik spent just $613, while Green Party candidate Jon Janmaat spent $4,975, all but $250 of which came from the party.

Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart spent $31,093 in his successful re-election campaign. All those funds came directly from the party.

NDP challenger Spring Hawes spent slightly more than $4,000, all but $250 of which came from the party, while Green Party candidate Peter Truch raised $3,950, or which $3.050 was contributed from the party.

Truch listed two private contributions totalling $300 each.

In Kelowna-Mission, first-time candidate Renee Merrifield raised $36,288, all of which came as a contribution from the provincial party.

Green Party candidate Amanda Poon, who finished a distant third, raised $10,985, most of which came from the party, while NDP candidate Krystal Smith spent $4,526, all of which came from the party.