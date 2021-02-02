City prepared to offer exclusive market for e-bike, of bike share company

Photo: Contributed

The city of Kelowna is willing to make an attractive offer to a potential bike share, or e-bike share company who wishes to set up shop.

An exclusive marketplace.

Council Monday unanimously endorsed a plan to rework the city's permit program to offer exclusive rights to any company willing to bring the shared mobility service to town.

The popularity of e-bikes has taken a hit since DropBike launched a pilot program in 2018.

"We have discussed with many of the operators in this space a desire council has around seeing bike share and e-bike share here. That provider says it will take some kind of subsidy to bring that kind of service here," says active transportation co-ordinator Matt Worona.

"They had a pilot in Calgary that they have discontinued because of the market factors, and that is a much larger city with much more activity."

It's hoped an offer of exclusivity will lure a company to Kelowna to give it a try.

E-scooter share companies on the other hand are flourishing.

In 2019, Kelowna licensed three companies to offer e-scooter share products. Those companies had hoped to operate again last year, but changed those plans due to concerns over COVID-19.

Those companies are looking to Kelowna again this year, however, Worona says e-scooter permits will not be offered until such time as the province makes changes to the Motor Vehicle Act permitting e-scooters to be operated on roadways.

At the present time, they are only allowed on limited pathways including the waterfront promenade, through City Park and along the Okanagan Rail Trail.

The city had hoped for an answer from the province last summer, but that was delayed.

Worona says it's hoped there will be an answer from Victoria soon.

"We want this to become a transportation mobility option," says Coun. Brad Sieben.

"Until that happens, they just aren't. I'm looking forward to when the province actually finally gets that done."