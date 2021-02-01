Interior Health announces six new COVID-19 deaths in region over weekend

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health has reported six new COVID-19 deaths in the region over the weekend.

One death came at Noric House in Vernon, another at Heritage Square in Vernon, one death at Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna and three deaths in the community/hospital.

“I’m sad to report that Interior Health lost another six people to COVID-19 over the weekend. While some of these individuals were living in long-term care homes, others were members of our community who passed in hospital,” says Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health.

“I want to offer my condolences to the families and caregivers. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of COVID-19, so continue to use your layers of protection, stick to your immediate household and only travel if absolutely necessary to help us fight this pandemic, together.”

Interior Health has also provided an update on outbreaks:

Westsyde Care Residences in Kamloops has 12 cases: nine residents and three staff.

Royal Inland Hospital has 81 cases: 30 patients and 51 staff, with one death.

Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 14 cases: 12 staff and two patients.

Brocklehurt Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 24 cases: 16 residents and eight staff, with two deaths.

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 37 cases: 27 residents and 10 staff, with five deaths.

Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death.

Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 67 cases: 38 residents and 29 staff, with nine deaths.

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with nine deaths.

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna has 46 cases: 41 residents and five staff, with four deaths.

A total of 74 people have died from COVID-19 in the Interior. Currently, there are 50 people hospitalized with the virus including 18 in critical care.