Third Space Charity announces Karen Mason as new executive director

Photo: Third Space Charity

Karen Mason has been announced as the new executive director for Third Space Life Charity.

Mason, will replace Jody Pihl who is stepping down to spend more time with her family.

“It has been a privilege to lead Third Space, and see the organization grow and thrive, even though the particular challenges of 2020,” said Jody Pihl, who’s been with the charity since November 2019.

“To know I am leaving it in the hands of a robust and engaged board of directors, an amazing team of staff and a highly capable new executive director is incredibly gratifying.”

Mason was previously the executive director at Kelowna Women’s Shelter for more than five years. She is also co-founder and director of community practice for SOAR (Supporting Survivors of Abuse and Brain Injury through Research).

“I’m delighted to join the team at Third Space Charity,” says Mason.

“We share a vision of a community where mental wellness is prioritized and mental health services contribute to increasing resilience in young people. I look forward to continuing the great work Jody started and building on the foundation established by Ken and Linda Stober when they launched the Third Space concept.”

“The board of directors is so grateful to Jody for all she’s done for this organization,” says board chair Mona Hennenfent.

“She has really put her heart and soul into Third Space and its mission, and was instrumental in initiating a governance board, developing a solid strategic direction, and raising the bar in terms of what we do and how we do it.”

Third Space Charity’s mission is to build mental wellness and resiliency in young people throughout their educational experience and transition into adulthood through education, programs, and counselling.