Some on council voice concern about what is becoming an all-too-familiar building design

A new three-storey, six-unit apartment located within the Central Urban area of Kelowna was approved Monday, but not before some on council wondered if the look of the building would stand the test of time.

The development in question, which received unanimous support, would sit on what is now a vacant lot at the corner of Laurier Avenue and Ethel Street.

The entire south facing wall of the development is all white, which raised some questions.

Coun. Brad Sieben told his colleagues the building design is one he wants to flag for possible future discussion.

"We are seeing a lot of development with this type of form and character throughout the city. I'm not certain this is going to stand the test of time in 10 or 15 years," said Sieben.

"I see that white wall being quite stark on the other side and not broken up like you see on the north elevation. Nothing to vote against it, but I do see this as a very common design motif that we have now that may not weather well over time."

Coun. Mohini Singh had similar concerns, adding council is in a tough spot because if it asks for more, then the cost just goes up.

"But still, from a visual point of view, that does concern me," said Singh.

"It's new, it's got a modern look to it, but what happens in the future. The white wall looks so plain. That does concern me."

The development, supported by staff, would include three two-bedroom units and three three-bedroom units.

Planner Andrew Ferguson says the developer has also agreed to preserve two existing deciduous trees on the north end of the property. Six community garden plots will also be created.

Ferguson added several concerns from the neighbourhood over look and height were factored into the final design.