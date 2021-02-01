RCMP investigating four suspicious fires that have taken place in the last eight days

Four suspicious fires have taken place in Kelowna in the last eight days and they are all being investigated by RCMP.

On Sunday night on Jan. 31, emergency crews were called to the scene of a truck fire and just moments later a shed nearby went up in flames.

The truck was found burning on Devonshire Ave. around 7:30 p.m. The Kelowna Fire Department said in a statement that the fire had likely started inside the cab. Luckily no one was injured in the blaze and it was extinguished quickly.

Around the same time, emergency crews got numerous calls about a fire at the back of a home on Belaire Ave. When crews arrived, a shed was fully engulfed in flames but was extinguished quickly without affecting the main home on the property.

Strangely enough, these fires were less than 250 metres apart.

When Castanet spoke with residents of the neighbourhood, they said crime and suspicious activity has increased in the area over the last couple of months.

A week earlier on January 24, a suspicious trash fire spread to a building where Simply Computing is located on Pandosy St. The business unfortunately sustained minor damages and remains closed.

The following day on January 25, a suspicious fire broke out in the stairwell of Gotham Night Club on Leon Avenue. Multiple piles of clothing, debris and a mattress were set on fire. Emergency crews were able to contain the fire to the stairwell and nothing was damaged.

RCMP are investigating all the fires but have not said if they are connected.