Boys and Girls Clubs launches Pink Shirt Day: Breakfast in a Box

Photo: Boys and Girls Club of Okanagan

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan aims to raise $20,000 to offer youth programs and continue to provide a safe space for children in the community.

On Feb. 24, the organization will celebrate Pink Shirt Day virtually and organized a Pink Shirt Day Breakfast in a Box, presented by TELUS.

“Pink Shirt Day was the last in-person event the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan hosted in 2020,” said Richelle Leckey, community engagement coordinator, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan.

“While the current realities do not allow us to have an in-person event so far in 2021, it has inspired us to think about a great way to come together socially, yet still be apart physically to celebrate Pink Shirt Day."

The donations will benefit programs that support children and youth in learning empathy, caring, understanding, inclusion, diversity and community engagement. It will continue to help provide safe spaces for youth to belong, no matter their circumstance.

BGCO supports over 8,100 young people and their families each year.

“Our goal is to ensure we are continuing the kindness movement and working toward eliminating bullying,” said Jeremy Welder, CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan.

“Now more than ever, we all need to be part of helping the people within our communities feel cared for, understood, supported and included.”

Boxes are available for pick-up in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton and includes a pink box filled with pink items, breakfast food and other surprises.

As of Monday afternoon, they've reached more than half of their goal with over $11,500.