Kelowna business has $100,000 worth of gear allegedly stolen

Photo: Glenn Mitchell

A small business owner is appealing to the public after having close to $100,000 worth of equipment stolen.

The owner of Aqua Gardens and Landscapes, Glen Mitchell, says he just purchased a used Bobcat S590 skid steer and had it loaded on a trailer and hitched to a 2006 Ford F450 truck when everything went missing Monday morning.

"It was all hooked up ready for some plowing," Mitchell says. But when he went out to use it, everything was gone. It was last parked in the area of KLO Road and Benvoulin Road.

"I knew it was there Saturday afternoon, because I went and picked up my (new to me) bobcat. Parked it, took some pictures to show some friends and I stayed indoors Sunday. I went out Monday and it wasn't there," says Mitchell.

Mitchell has reported the theft to RCMP. Mitchell's RCMP file number 2021- 5848. Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact police.