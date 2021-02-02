'The church is the people': Kelowna church makes best of pivot to digital services

Sarita Patel

While a handful of B.C. churches have received significant media attention for their open violation of COVID-19 restrictions prohibiting in-person services, the vast majority of churches have abided by the rules.

Last week Castanet spoke with two Kelowna churches who signed onto an open letter of support for Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, voicing "deep disappointment" with the attention the few churches have received over the majority.

Trinity Church in Kelowna is another denomination that shifted gears in March of last year and went all-in on digital services. They went from hosting 2,500 people during a weekend to pivoting to strictly online.

Pre-pandemic they were providing online options but now have adapted eight-to-twelve fully produced segments that they film in studios built around their building.

“I get why some leaders still want to gather because there is a difference,” says Scott Lanigan, executive pastor at Trinity Church.

“You have to recalibrate your leadership, you have to recalibrate your thinking and your understanding of what’s going on in our world. It can feel lonely, it can feel empty but you have to fill it with different things.”

He says finding creative ways to fill the void helps during these tough times. The staff and volunteers capture multiple weeks at once of a certain segment to avoid interactions with different groups.

Trinity Church provides pieces for all ages from pre-school to the elderly. Lanigan says through the online format they’ve been able to reach 19 different countries and those who may not necessarily consider themselves religious.

“For people that were perhaps uncomfortable coming through a front door of a church, have been able to treat this as kind of a way to explore faith.”

“What we do every weekend is provide an opportunity for people to engage by asking questions, we post three questions after every gathering that you watch online to discuss,” he adds, talking about the importance of connecting with people on a deeper level.

A team connects with retirement homes throughout the week physically, digitally or over the phone and even helped with tech support.

“We just put it out to the community and said ‘hey, if that’s you we’ve got a team of really smart adults, nerds as we like to call them, that would love to connect with you.’”

That’s when people would go into the homes fully covered in proper PPE and set-up their devices.

In typical years the church building is utilized by the community and could see up to 8,000 people walk through the doors each week. They transitioned their commercial kitchen to provide 16,000 meals over the past nine months thanks to 42 volunteers.

“We really believe in helping people and sometimes it’s the just the connection of dropping it off on the front doorstep and being able to go, ‘hey, this was made by our hands for you and it’s a gift for us to know that you’re not forgotten and we believe in you,” he adds.

The church also implemented a ‘Trinity Church Anywhere’ movement throughout the pandemic, allowing the community to come together and worship in a safe manner.

“Although we meet in a building, the building isn’t the church, the church is the people.”

To view, all of their produced videos check out Trinity Church Kelowna on YouTube.