Conservation officers warn of aggressive moose in Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Flickr: Thomas Dosik

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is asking for your help when it comes to human-wildlife interaction.

Multiple moose sightings in the Okanagan recently have prompted the B.C. Conservation Officer Service to reach out to Castanet to help get the word out that wildlife, including moose, should be given a wide berth.

"Recent sightings involving a bull and cow moose in the Kelowna, Gully, June Springs and McCullough Road area and a cow and calf moose in the West Kelowna, Smith Creek and Salish road area are a powerful reminder of the fact, that we live in and adjacent to moose habitat," says BC Conservation Officer Ken Owens.

Owens says attacks by moose on humans are rare but can happen, especially if a female is protecting its offspring.

"Moose are not normally aggressive; however, they can become aggressive when they are harassed by people, dogs, and traffic, or when hungry and tired, especially in winter when they must walk through deep snow," says Owens.

Here are some essential moose safety tips to keep in mind when encountering a moose:

Give the animal a wide berth.

Mind the pets, especially dogs. Moose view dogs as enemies and will sometimes go out of their way to kick at one, even if the dog is on a leash or in a fenced yard.

When moose are bedded they are often trying to rest and they become agitated and stressed if approached, many will respond aggressively.

A threatened moose may lower its head and flatten its ears before charging. If you see these behaviours, find an escape route.

"If a moose does charge you, getting inside a nearby building or car is the safest option, but hiding behind a large tree or other solid objects may effectively block the charge," according to Owens.

You can find more on human-wildlife interactions on wildsafebc.com. If you encounter aggressive wildlife, contact the B.C. Conservation Officer Services RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.