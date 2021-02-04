Castanet is celebrating Swinging with the Stars - A Retrospective with a DANCE OFF contest

Castanet is celebrating Swinging with the Stars - A Retrospective in support of the Central Okanagan Hospice Association with a DANCE OFF competition, open to everyone in British Columbia.

Due to the pandemic, Swinging with the Stars is unable to take place, so instead the fundraiser has been recreated to take everyone on a walk down memory lane. Castanet is a sponsor of Swinging with the Stars and although support looks different this year, we wanted to get involved!

Castanet is presenting DANCE OFF and everyone in the community is encouraged to participate. All you have to do is submit a 10-30 second video for your chance at winning a grand prize pack including a $150 gift card to Okanagan Table, a $50 gift card to The Keg and a $50 gift card to Craft Beer Market.

"We love the DANCE OFF initiative with Castanet," says COHA executive director Natasha Girard. "We really wanted to bring community together, get active and be inspired with some new energy this will create. These are challenging times and if we can gain some fun and spontaneity right now, we say join our community in the DANCE OFF."

So, do you know The Robot, The Vogue, The Moonwalk, The Dougie, The Twist, The Carlton or the Floss? Or how about a little Line Dance, Break Dance or Ballet? Or maybe you know how to Shake a Leg, Wiggle your Middle or Sway?

Whatever level of skills you have, we want to see it!

“We are proud to support COHA and the incredible work they do for the community,” says Chris Kearney, Castanet senior vice president and Kelowna general manager. “We’ve partnered with them on many fundraisers over the years, but the pandemic has made this one of the most important.”



Since Swinging with the Stars inception in 2009, the event has drawn in celebrity dancers, marvellous routines, costumes and more, all in support of COHA. Over the last 12 years, $2,270,572 has been raised for essential services.



Throughout the month of February, COHA is showcasing the history of the event, the community, fundraising efforts and beloved dances.



“We’ve taken a pause this year, we’ve put the dancing shoes on the shelf, and we are taking this time to reflect, showcase and celebrate the last 12 years of Swinging with the Stars," says Girard.



“I hope people take away energy, inspiration and a sense of community. We really are celebrating and recognizing the hundreds of people in our community who have come together year after year to support the Central Okanagan Hospice Association.”



Viewers can visit the website to reminisce on years past, starting with the beginning of Swinging with the Stars in 2009. The public is also encouraged to share their own stories, photos and videos on social media while tagging @CentralOKHospiceAssoc and using the hashtag #SWTSretrospective.