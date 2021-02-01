All Grade 5 students from Aberdeen Hall are self-isolating due to COVID-19 exposure

Photo: Facebook/Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School

All Grade 5 students at Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School are self-isolating due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Chris Grieve, the head of school sent an email to parents on Sunday informing them that students in Grade 5 will be isolating until the end of the day on Feb. 12.

Potential exposure dates include Jan. 19, 22, 25 and 29.

“If your child develops any symptoms of COVID-19, please continue to isolate and call your nearest testing site for an appointment to assess for COVID-19. Please indicate he/she has been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19,” reads a statement from Interior Health.

Many confused and concerned parents emailed Castanet on Sunday about the situation. Interior Health has also confirmed the exposure on its list of school exposures within the region.

Castanet will update if more information becomes available.