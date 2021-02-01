A&W partners with Mealshare to provide meals to youth in need

All A&W's across Canada have partnered with Mealshare to help combat youth hunger across the country.

Getting involved is easy, simply purchase a Mealshare item at any A&W and one healthy meal will be provided to a youth in need.

“In Kelowna specifically, there’s just under 6,000 kids that are food insecure,” says Derek Juno with Mealshare. “Canada is the only G7 country that doesn’t have a national school feeding program. One-in-five kids in Canada are food insecure and that study was done before COVID so its even worse now. People don’t realize that every single day in their own backyards, in their own communities, kids are going to school without breakfast in their stomachs and no lunch in their backpacks, and that just shouldn’t happen.”

All A&W restaurants are participating in the Mealshare initiative which means more than 1,000 locations stretching across Canada.

“Now that we’re partnered with them, we have a local charity partner in every community across Canada. So, they’re going to be actively fighting youth hunger across the nation,” says Juno.

So for A&W customers wanting to participate, there are two options available.

During Mealshare Mondays, you can order a Cheddar Bacon Uncle Burger Combo and one meal will then be provided to a youth in need. Or, during any day of the week, you can ‘make it a Mealshare’ by adding just $1 to your order. By doing this, one meal will be provided to a youth in need.

The partnership will continue indefinitely with a goal of providing 1,250,000 meals each year.

In Kelowna, Mealshare will be working with Food for Thought and in West Kelowna, they will be working with The Boys and Girls Club. Through these charities, meals will be provided to local youth in need.

Across Canada, Mealshare will be providing meals to their 450 charity partners and 80 per cent of financial supports raised will remain in local communities while the remaining 20 per cent will be donated to Save the Children.

If you would like to participate in the Mealshare program at A&W, you can do so by ordering in-store, through the drive-thru or on the mobile app.

Since Mealshare’s inception in 2013, the organization has provided more than 3.8 million meals using their ‘Buy one, give one’ model.