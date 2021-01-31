Kelowna Fire Department douses large fire inside shipping container

Photo: Miriam Halpenny

The Kelowna Fire Department successfully doused a shipping container fire on Sunday.

Crews attended the 300 block of Lougheed Road at approximately 6 p.m. The first arriving officer witnessed heavy flames and smoke coming from the inside of a 25-foot long shipping container.

"Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The fire was confined to the container and did not extend to an adjacent structure. The contents of the container were mostly consumed," reads a statement from Platoon Captain John Kelly.

The fire was accidental and three engines, a rescue unit, command vehicle and 16 personnel attended the scene.