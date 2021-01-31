Truck, shed go up in flames; both fires in close proximity and deemed suspicious

UPDATE: 10 p.m.

Around the same time of the truck fire, the Kelowna Fire Department was called to a fire at the back of a residence in the 1300 block of Belaire Ave.

The first officer on scene reported a shed 10 square-feet in size, fully engulfed in flames. The fire reached surrounding materials in the backyard of the property.

"The fire was quickly extinguished with no extension to the main residence. The cause of the fire is deemed suspicious and will be investigated by the RCMP," reads a statement from Platoon Captain John Kelly.

The shed fire was responded to by three engines, a rescue unit, command vehicle and 16 personnel.

UPDATE: 9:23 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department received multiple 911 calls at approximately 7:40 p.m. with reports of a vehicle fire in the 1200 block of Devonshire Ave.

The fire is believed to have started from the inside of the cab. The truck was fully involved in the fire but was extinguished quickly.

"It is deemed suspicious in nature and will be investigated by the RCMP," states a release from Platoon Captain John Kelly.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to the fire with one engine and four personnel.

ORIGINAL: 8:21 p.m.

Police and firefighters are at the scene of two fires on Kelowna’s Belaire Ave.

A pickup has been completely destroyed by fire and RCMP are circling the neighbourhood.

When firefighters and police officers arrived at the scene, the truck was fully engulfed in flames and the window of a car parked nearby was smashed. Firefighters also doused a shed fire nearby around the same time. Fire crews are still investigating the cause of the fires, which were called in to 911 at roughly 7:30 p.m.

Residents of the neighbourhood tell Castanet there has been an increase in suspicious activity recently.

RCMP at the scene declined comment but said a news release will be issued.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.