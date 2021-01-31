Water main break in Rutland results in flooding, locals may be without water this evening

Photo: Craig Macfarlane

A significant water main break has occurred between Houghton Road and All-Star Court in Rutland.

According to a release from the Black Mountain Irrigation District, the main broke at 3:05 p.m. and localized flooding has occurred as a result.

Crews have been working on site to stop the main and to determine what repairs will be needed.

Surrounding homes and apartments in the area may be without water this afternoon and potentially into the evening. Flooding is expected to subside shortly.

Because of the break, water quality has been stirred up. This could lead to temporary levels of increased turbidity, however this should be cleared up soon. If you experience turbid water, leave your taps running until the water is clear.

Castanet will update when more information becomes available.

To contact the Black Mountain Irrigation District call 250-765-5169.