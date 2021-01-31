Another 2 Kelowna flights have been added to COVID-19 exposure list

Photo: Air Canada

Two recent flights into and out of Kelowna have been added to the BC Centre for Disease Control’s COVID-19 exposure list.

The impacted flights were:

Jan. 23: Air Canada 254, Vancouver to Kelowna (impacted rows 24-29)

Jan. 26: Air Canada 255, Kelowna to Vancouver (impacted rows 20-26)

The health authority says anyone on an impacted flight should monitor themselves closely for symptoms for the next two weeks.

The flights were added to the exposure list last week. The full list can be found here.

To date, a COVID-positive person has been identified on 73 flights in or out of YLW since the beginning of the pandemic.