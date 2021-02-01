List of winners for the 2021 Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence

Photo: CHBA-CO Frame Custom Homes for Urban Retreat, 7-award winner

The 29th annual Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence went virtual for the first time Saturday night due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fram Custom Homes stole the show, winning seven awards, while Kelowna-based Bellamy Homes, West Kelowna’s H & H Custom Homes and Penticton builder Edgehill Developments took home three awards each.

“It’s been a weird year, to say the least,” says Colin Basran, Mayor of Kelowna.

“The construction sector has been one of the bright lights in Kelowna’s economy [and] one of our region's largest employers...Our collaboration with the Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Okanagan has helped us through one of the toughest years in recent memory.”

The best projects of the year in new home construction, residential renovation and interior design were highlighted. Excellence in the environmental initiative and affordable housing options are also showcased through the awards.

“Despite the pandemic, residential construction has remained resilient and kept our local economy moving,” says Dan Winer, Executive Officer.

“These builders, renovators, designers, and suppliers have been one of the bright spots for our community this year. To be able to celebrate their accomplishments, despite all of the challenges of the year, is a demonstration of the tenacity and creativity of our local residential construction industry.”

2021 Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence – Winners List 2021

1. Excellence in Kitchen Design (New Home) - $70K & Under

Christina Hartman with Westwood Fine Cabinetry - Lakestone Living Project Partners: Richmond Custom Homes 2. Excellence in Kitchen Design (New Home) - $70K & Over



2. Frame Custom Homes – Lakeside Haven 3. Excellence in Master Suite Design (New Home)

3. H & H Custom Homes – The Lake Court Views

4. Excellence in Master Suite Design (Renovation)

Hannah Katey Interior Design – Miller Master Suite Renovation Project Partners: Everton Ridge Homes, Kekuli Bay Cabinetry



5. Excellence in Interior Design (New Home)

Edgehill Developments Ltd. – Summerland Modern Farmhouse

6. Excellence in Interior Design (Renovation)

Natalie Fuglestveit Interior Design – Sunnyside Lakehouse Custom i. Project Partners: Chriscan Construction

7. Excellence in Outdoor Living Space (New Home or Renovation)

Frame Custom Homes – Lakeside Haven

8. Excellence in Any Room (New Home or Renovation)

H & H Custom Homes – The Lake Court Views

9. Excellence in Decorating and Styling (New Home or Renovation)

Align West Homes – The Willow Grove Project Partners: Isabey Interiors - Raquel Millikin, Ramco Flooring, Home Hardware, Robinson Lighting



10. Excellence in Creating a Feature/Innovation in a Home (New Home or Renovation)

Chatham Homes – Murray Residence Project Partners: Westeck Windows and Doors



11. Excellence in Marketing

Bellamy Homes Inc.

12. Excellence in Show Home - $500,000 and Under

Dilworth Quality Homes – Denali 777 Project Partners: Kati Knorr with Westwood Fine Cabinetry, Small’s Tile and Flooring, Joanne Parker Design



13. Excellence in Show Home - $500,000 and Over

Bellamy Homes Inc. – Urban Retreat Project Partners: Small’s Tile and Flooring, Norelco Cabinet Solutions



14. Excellence in Environmental Initiative – Residential or Commercial

priMe haBitat Design | Build – Lakeside Net Zero Home Project Partners: Baths by Design, Amber Millwork Ltd., Nufloors Kelowna



15. Excellence in Public-Private Partnership

BC Housing – Clearwater Affordable Housing

16. Excellence in Innovative Construction/Architecture/Design – Residential or Commercial

Creative Touch Interiors – Hunter Crt. Design Studio 17. Excellence in Residential Renovations - $100,000 - $250,000

17. Willow Development Inc. – Byron Residence



18. Excellence in Residential Renovations - $250,000 - $500,000

Edgehill Developments Ltd. – Mid-Century Modern Reno

19. Excellence in Residential Renovations - $500,000 and Over

Absolute Interior Design Inc. – Lakehouse Retreat i. Project Partners: Robinson Lighting

20. Excellence in Kitchen Renovations $75K & Under

Edgehill Developments Ltd. – Prior Residence Project Partners: Westwood Fine Cabinetry



21. Excellence in Kitchen Renovations $75K - $150K

Everton Ridge Homes – Miller Kitchen Renovation Project Partners: Hannah Katey Interior Design, Kekuli Bay Cabinetry



22. Excellence in Kitchen Renovations $150K & Over

Absolute Interior Design Inc. – Lakehouse Retreat i. Project Partners: Robinson Lighting

23. Excellence in Bathroom Renovations $40K & Under

Sunterra Homes Ltd. – Boho Regency Project Partners: Copper + Oak Design Ltd.



24. Excellence in Bathroom Renovations $40K & Over

Ian Paine Construction and Design – Lakeside Luxury Project Partners: Express Flooring, Stirling Woodworks Ltd., Pro Electric Ltd.



25. Excellence in Small Scale Home – Up to 1000 sq. ft.

Frame Custom Homes – Urban Retreat Project Partners: Begrand Fast Design



26. Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $350,000 - $500,000

Langford Properties Ltd. – Crown Crest

27. Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $500,000 - $750,000

Edgehill Developments Ltd. – Summerland Modern Farmhouse i. Project Partners: New Generation Cabinets

28. Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $750,000 - $1,000,000

Richmond Custom Homes Ltd. – Lakestone Living i. Project Partners: Westwood Fine Cabinetry

29. Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $1,000,000 - $1,500,000

H & H Custom Homes – The Lake Court Views

30. Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $1,500,000 - $2,000,000

Frame Custom Homes – West Coast Retreat

31. Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $2,000,000 - $3,000,000

Frame Custom Homes – Lakeside Haven

32. Excellence in Single Family Detached Home Over $5,000,000

Bercum Builders – Zenith Project Partners: Absolute Interior Design



33. Excellence in Semi Detached or Town-Home Development

Dilworth Quality Homes – Cantina at South Ridge

34. Excellence in Creating a Low-Rise Multi-Family Development

Innocept Development and Real Estate – St. Paul

35. Excellence in Urban Infill – Residential (Property Re-Use)

Frame Custom Homes – Urban Retreat Project Partners: Begrand Fast Design



36. Supplier of the Year

Norelco Cabinet Solutions

37. Designer of the Year

Isabey Interiors

38. Home of the Year

Frame Custom Homes – Urban Retreat

39. Residential Renovator of the Year

Marvel Pro Contracting & Renovations Ltd.

40. Multi Family Builder of the Year

Harmony Homes

41. Single Family Builder of the Year (10 Homes or Less)

Bellamy Homes Inc.

42. Single Family Builder of the Year Large Volume (11 Homes or More)