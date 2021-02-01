List of winners for the 2021 Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence

The 29th annual Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence went virtual for the first time Saturday night due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fram Custom Homes stole the show, winning seven awards, while Kelowna-based Bellamy Homes, West Kelowna’s H & H Custom Homes and Penticton builder Edgehill Developments took home three awards each.
“It’s been a weird year, to say the least,” says Colin Basran, Mayor of Kelowna.
“The construction sector has been one of the bright lights in Kelowna’s economy [and] one of our region's largest employers...Our collaboration with the Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Okanagan has helped us through one of the toughest years in recent memory.”
The best projects of the year in new home construction, residential renovation and interior design were highlighted. Excellence in the environmental initiative and affordable housing options are also showcased through the awards.
“Despite the pandemic, residential construction has remained resilient and kept our local economy moving,” says Dan Winer, Executive Officer.
“These builders, renovators, designers, and suppliers have been one of the bright spots for our community this year. To be able to celebrate their accomplishments, despite all of the challenges of the year, is a demonstration of the tenacity and creativity of our local residential construction industry.”
2021 Okanagan Housing Awards of Excellence – Winners List 2021
1. Excellence in Kitchen Design (New Home) - $70K & Under
- Christina Hartman with Westwood Fine Cabinetry - Lakestone Living
- Project Partners: Richmond Custom Homes 2. Excellence in Kitchen Design (New Home) - $70K & Over
2. Frame Custom Homes – Lakeside Haven 3. Excellence in Master Suite Design (New Home)
3. H & H Custom Homes – The Lake Court Views
4. Excellence in Master Suite Design (Renovation)
- Hannah Katey Interior Design – Miller Master Suite Renovation
- Project Partners: Everton Ridge Homes, Kekuli Bay Cabinetry
5. Excellence in Interior Design (New Home)
- Edgehill Developments Ltd. – Summerland Modern Farmhouse
6. Excellence in Interior Design (Renovation)
- Natalie Fuglestveit Interior Design – Sunnyside Lakehouse Custom i. Project Partners: Chriscan Construction
7. Excellence in Outdoor Living Space (New Home or Renovation)
- Frame Custom Homes – Lakeside Haven
8. Excellence in Any Room (New Home or Renovation)
- H & H Custom Homes – The Lake Court Views
9. Excellence in Decorating and Styling (New Home or Renovation)
- Align West Homes – The Willow Grove
- Project Partners: Isabey Interiors - Raquel Millikin, Ramco Flooring, Home Hardware, Robinson Lighting
10. Excellence in Creating a Feature/Innovation in a Home (New Home or Renovation)
- Chatham Homes – Murray Residence
- Project Partners: Westeck Windows and Doors
11. Excellence in Marketing
- Bellamy Homes Inc.
12. Excellence in Show Home - $500,000 and Under
- Dilworth Quality Homes – Denali 777
- Project Partners: Kati Knorr with Westwood Fine Cabinetry, Small’s Tile and Flooring, Joanne Parker Design
13. Excellence in Show Home - $500,000 and Over
- Bellamy Homes Inc. – Urban Retreat
- Project Partners: Small’s Tile and Flooring, Norelco Cabinet Solutions
14. Excellence in Environmental Initiative – Residential or Commercial
- priMe haBitat Design | Build – Lakeside Net Zero Home
- Project Partners: Baths by Design, Amber Millwork Ltd., Nufloors Kelowna
15. Excellence in Public-Private Partnership
- BC Housing – Clearwater Affordable Housing
16. Excellence in Innovative Construction/Architecture/Design – Residential or Commercial
- Creative Touch Interiors – Hunter Crt. Design Studio 17. Excellence in Residential Renovations - $100,000 - $250,000
17. Willow Development Inc. – Byron Residence
18. Excellence in Residential Renovations - $250,000 - $500,000
- Edgehill Developments Ltd. – Mid-Century Modern Reno
19. Excellence in Residential Renovations - $500,000 and Over
- Absolute Interior Design Inc. – Lakehouse Retreat i. Project Partners: Robinson Lighting
20. Excellence in Kitchen Renovations $75K & Under
- Edgehill Developments Ltd. – Prior Residence
- Project Partners: Westwood Fine Cabinetry
21. Excellence in Kitchen Renovations $75K - $150K
- Everton Ridge Homes – Miller Kitchen Renovation
- Project Partners: Hannah Katey Interior Design, Kekuli Bay Cabinetry
22. Excellence in Kitchen Renovations $150K & Over
- Absolute Interior Design Inc. – Lakehouse Retreat i. Project Partners: Robinson Lighting
23. Excellence in Bathroom Renovations $40K & Under
- Sunterra Homes Ltd. – Boho Regency
- Project Partners: Copper + Oak Design Ltd.
24. Excellence in Bathroom Renovations $40K & Over
- Ian Paine Construction and Design – Lakeside Luxury
- Project Partners: Express Flooring, Stirling Woodworks Ltd., Pro Electric Ltd.
25. Excellence in Small Scale Home – Up to 1000 sq. ft.
- Frame Custom Homes – Urban Retreat
- Project Partners: Begrand Fast Design
26. Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $350,000 - $500,000
- Langford Properties Ltd. – Crown Crest
27. Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $500,000 - $750,000
- Edgehill Developments Ltd. – Summerland Modern Farmhouse i. Project Partners: New Generation Cabinets
28. Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $750,000 - $1,000,000
- Richmond Custom Homes Ltd. – Lakestone Living i. Project Partners: Westwood Fine Cabinetry
29. Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $1,000,000 - $1,500,000
- H & H Custom Homes – The Lake Court Views
30. Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $1,500,000 - $2,000,000
- Frame Custom Homes – West Coast Retreat
31. Excellence in Single Family Detached Home $2,000,000 - $3,000,000
- Frame Custom Homes – Lakeside Haven
32. Excellence in Single Family Detached Home Over $5,000,000
- Bercum Builders – Zenith
- Project Partners: Absolute Interior Design
33. Excellence in Semi Detached or Town-Home Development
- Dilworth Quality Homes – Cantina at South Ridge
34. Excellence in Creating a Low-Rise Multi-Family Development
- Innocept Development and Real Estate – St. Paul
35. Excellence in Urban Infill – Residential (Property Re-Use)
- Frame Custom Homes – Urban Retreat
- Project Partners: Begrand Fast Design
36. Supplier of the Year
- Norelco Cabinet Solutions
37. Designer of the Year
- Isabey Interiors
38. Home of the Year
- Frame Custom Homes – Urban Retreat
39. Residential Renovator of the Year
- Marvel Pro Contracting & Renovations Ltd.
40. Multi Family Builder of the Year
- Harmony Homes
41. Single Family Builder of the Year (10 Homes or Less)
- Bellamy Homes Inc.
42. Single Family Builder of the Year Large Volume (11 Homes or More)
- Gibson Contracting