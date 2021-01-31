Man doing bike ride from Saskatoon to Vancouver arrives safely

Photo: Facebook

Just seven days ago, Iliajah Pidskalny was pedaling his bike through the Okanagan, and he stopped to chat with Castanet about his journey. Friday, he arrived in Vancouver; his final stop in a western Canada mid-winter bike ride.

The 25-year-old started pedaling west from Saskatoon on January 1. "I burnt a few of my toes," Pidskalny laughs. "But otherwise, it was great."

Pidskalny's aim was to raise money and awareness for the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition and Moms Stop the Harm. After 1,700 kilometers (with a few detours) and 29 days, he's feeling good about all he set out to do. He even exceeded his financial goal of $20,000 and his GoFundMe now sits at over $24,000.

"Physically, my body is pooped," he says. "Emotionally, I'm really excited."

The idea for this trip started when he was bike riding in Quebec and Ontario last year. He met people who were homeless, sleeping on the streets in the harsh winter cold.

Pidskalny made the decision to cycle the Crowsnest Highway to Vancouver instead of the Coquihalla. He says the ride was beautiful and he felt more safe because there was less traffic.

On his way, he suffered a damaged knee, a bloody nose, and wet feet which resulted in his frost-bitten toes. But just when he was too exhausted to set up his tent, a stranger brought him food which gave him the energy he needed in his final stretch.

"Once I got to Manning Park area, there was a lot of snow and it was quite cold, maybe about -20 C in the morning," he recalls.

Some of his stops across western Canada included harm reduction groups and meeting mothers who have lost children to drug overdoses.

"I was nervous about going out there and cycling everyday in the winter and risking my life to hypothermia or frostbite or something and only knowing a few friends and family along the way," Pidskalny adds. "So I'm really glad it worked and some people have been inspired to rethink this issue."

Follow his journey on Facebook.