Castanet hit the streets to ask if you think the Okanagan food scene needs to be put more on the map

Next weekend, Salt & Brick will be featured on the Food Network’s Big Food Bucket List. The hit food show explores North American restaurants serving delectable food.

Castanet hit the streets to ask: Do you think the Okanagan’s food scene deserves to be more well-known?

Everyone we spoke to thinks the Okanagan food scene needs a bit more love on the national scale. Many locals recommended notable restaurants and breweries – some even shared their favourite menu items.

Kelowna residents told Castanet they are looking forward to seeing Salt & Brick's debut on the Big Food Bucket List.

Salt & Brick and it's sister restaurant, Jack's Pizza & Liquor, are inviting food lovers to make a reservation for dinner and the episode viewing, which airs Saturday Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Reserve by calling Salt & Brick at 778-484-3234 or Jack’s at 778-484-6994.

A small number of items featured on the Food Network can also be ordered for pickup, to enjoy from home while you watch the episode. Pre-order by Feb. 3.