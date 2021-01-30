Small group of counter-protesters heckled protest against COVID measures in Kelowna's Stuart Park Saturday

The weekly protest against COVID-19 measures in British Columbia was met with counter-protesters outside City Hall Saturday afternoon.

For months, a group of people have met at Stuart Park every Saturday to protest the public health measures that have been put in place to help slow the transmission of COVID-19.

In the past week alone, 61 British Columbians died from COVID-19.

On Saturday, a group of about a dozen people were outside Kelowna City Hall, across Water Street from the larger protest in Stuart Park. Just after noon, one of the counter-protesters used a megaphone to heckle organizer David Lindsay, as he spoke to the crowd about why he thinks Dr. Bonnie Henry should be arrested.

While the weekly protest against COVID-19 measures attracted many hundreds of people last month, attendance at the "Freedom Rally" has dwindled in recent weeks, with closer to 50 people attending Saturday.

Despite a large proportion of the protesters being older, it appeared no one in attendance was wearing a mask.

While police have said the organizer of the weekly protest, presumably Lindsay, has been given three $2,300 fines for holding the event, Castanet did not see any RCMP officers on scene Saturday. But one Castanet reader said officers were there earlier. Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP to see if any tickets were handed out Saturday.

Signs at Saturday's protest included: “Death #'s and case #'s are meaningless,” “We've been lied to,” and “Will Canada be free again?”

Meanwhile, across the street, counter-protesters chanted: “Don't be an ass, wear a mask.”

The groups then headed to Harvey Avenue, where they solicited honks of support from passersby while the snow fell. A handful of counter-protesters were there too, with signs that read “Caution: stupidity epidemic ahead” and “Yay science! Yay vaccines!”

To date, 1,189 British Columbians have died from COVID-19, including 69 in the province's Interior.