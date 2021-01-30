New COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in the Okanagan

Photo: BC CDC New cases of COVID-19 identified between Jan. 22 and 28.

There's some more promising COVID-19 news coming from the Okanagan.

The most recent data, by Health Service Delivery Area, was released from the BC Centre for Disease Control Friday, and shows there were 152 new COVID-19 cases identified in the Okanagan between Jan. 22 and 28, down from 173 the week prior. Back in early December, the region saw 371 new cases in a single week.

The recent numbers make for a weekly infection rate of 38.9 cases per 100,000 people across the region, and continues the downward trend of new cases across the Okanagan in recent weeks.

The weekly rate of infection across the entire province was about 64 infections per 100,000 people for the same period.

The Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap region has seen surging cases in recent weeks, largely centred around a cluster in and around Williams Lake. While new cases in the region remain high there, with 307 new cases between Jan. 22 and 28, that number is a slight improvement from the 336 new cases between Jan. 15 and 21.

Last week, the Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap had a weekly infection rate of 129.9 new cases per 100,00 people.

New cases also remain high in the East Kootenay Health region, where 61 new cases were identified in the past week, for an infection rate of 71.9 new cases per 100,000. That region is also dealing with a cluster of cases around the Fernie area, where 91 people have tested positive this month.

There is some moderately good news coming from the north of the province, where cases have spiked recently. In the Northwest, Northeast and Northern Interior regions, new case numbers have decreased from the week prior, but they still remain high.

New cases have remained relatively stable compared to the previous week across most of the Lower Mainland, save for the North Shore – Coast Garibalidi region, where cases in Whistler have spiked in the past week. With 392 new cases in that region, there has been a weekly infection rate of 137.8 new infections per 100,000 people there.

More detailed data by Local Health Area is released by the BC CDC on Wednesdays.