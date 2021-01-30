Kelowna's new temporary Richter Street shelter is set to open Monday

Kelowna’s new temporary 38-bed shelter, located at 1083 Richter Street, is set to open Monday.

The shelter is located in the former space of Tree Brewing, which has sat vacant since the local brewery moved its production to Vancouver.

"We provide three meals a day, we have laundry services and showers that are accessible for the clients," said shelter site manager, Caitlin McKenny.

Not only will it provide a safe and warm space, the shelter aims to create a sense of community.

McKenny says the shelter will have compassionate and caring employees as well as a social worker and other resources available.

"We definitely promote positivity in here and engaging with the clients in different ways with playing games and having different events that we do in here," she adds.

For added safety, the shelter will be providing 24-hour security both inside the shelter and for the surrounding area. Nearby businesses have shared their support and appreciation for their new neighbours.

Matthew Longman is the owner of two businesses across the street from the shelter: Azimuth Solar Products and Aquassure Accessible Baths. He thinks the shelter is a great idea.

"We have had problems with people camping out and in our parking and storage areas in the past, I think having folks indoors in a supervised area where they actually have more access to resources is probably a benefit for everyone involved," he said.

For the past few years, there has been a need for shelters in Kelowna – and the pandemic has added to the pressure. McKenny says the pandemic has shed light on the fact that homelessness can happen to anyone.

"People struggling with financial crisis, not being able to afford their rent because of job loss, marriage breakdowns because of the stress, so we're seeing a lot more people that weren't previously experiencing homelessness now experiencing homelessness," she says.

Castanet previously reported that the province is also opening a permanent hygiene centre in Kelowna located at 1262 St. Paul Street, scheduled to open in early February.