Just 1 new case linked to Big White: Interior Health gives update on region's community clusters

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Just one new case of COVID-19 linked to Big White was announced Friday

Interior Health has issued updates on three active COVID-19 community clusters in the region.

At the Big White Ski Resort outside Kelowna, just one additional case has been confirmed. There are 15 cases still active in the cluster after a total of 226 people have tested positive. Of the 226 confirmed cases, 140 have resided or worked at Big White.

“The risk remains low for families and individuals visiting Big White Mountain who follow public health guidance,” said Interior Health.

In the East Kootenays, the health authority says it has identified 10 more cases in a community cluster in the Fernie area, which was declared Wednesday.

This month a total of 91 people have tested positive in this region and 60 cases are currently active.

“Most of the transmission occurred at recent social events and gatherings,” IH said.

Another 24 cases have also been confirmed in the community cluster in the Williams Lake or Cariboo Chilcotin local health area.

This month a total of 338 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in this region and 134 cases are currently active. Most transmission has also been due to social events and gatherings there too.

The next update on all three community clusters is due Tuesday.

The outbreak at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is 13 cases among staff. No patients have been affected and the public is reminded the hospital is safe to visit for appointments or emergency care.

The status of other active healthcare outbreaks in the region can be found below: