Dr. takes the conversation around screens and teens to the next level

If you're looking for ways to help a young person in your life cope with high stress, anxiety and depression in the digital age, a free online film may be just what you're looking for.

Filmmaker and physician Dr. Delaney Ruston, Stanford-trained physician and founder of MyDoc Productions, is back with a follow up to her first film, Screenagers.

Courage For Youth, in partnership with Third Space Charity, Foundry and CMHA Kelowna, is presenting a viewing of Screenagers: Next Chapter this month.

The free event follows Ruston's first film and takes the conversation around screens and teens to the next level.

"Screenagers Next Chapter: Uncovering Skills for Stress Resilience—a film that examines the science behind teen’s emotional challenges, the interplay of social media, and most importantly, what can be done in our schools and homes to help them build crucial skills to navigate stress, anxiety, and depression in our digital age," states the news release.

The free online event can be viewed in the comfort of your own home from Feb. 2-18th, 2021.

"Go to our website and click the Screenagers tab and enter your name and email. You will receive a free view link (via) email.

"We will be hosting a virtual viewing of the film on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. followed by a virtual live Q&A session on topics discussed in the film with a panel of local mental health professionals in our community," said Gary Buckner, program director of Courage for Youth.

Buckner says the film is full of valuable tools and perspectives on raising healthy kids in a digital world.

"If you are an educator or parent of a teenager or soon to be teen, this event is for you!"