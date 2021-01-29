Okanagan College receives donation from retired Kelowna couple

Photo: Okanagan College Joy Bianco and Jim Hodgson

Okanagan College is $30,000 richer today thanks to a retired Kelowna couple.

Jim Hodgson and Joy Bianco are supporting the Our Students and Your Health Campaign with a gift they say recognizes their passion for the Okanagan.

“Kelowna is a beautiful place. We’ve seen so many changes here for the positive, and it feels good to support the community,” says Bianco, who was born in Kelowna but spent her formative years in Vancouver.

Bianco's father originally taught at Rutland Senior Secondary and was a mathematician and a music lover, so she is happy to support the field of education.

Bianco and Hodgson returned to Kelowna five years ago and wanted to give back.

“We liked the College’s hands-on approach to health-care education,” says Hodgson. “The more students have opportunities to practice before entering their careers, they will be more effective and prepared for their professions.

After experiencing several health challenges, Hodgson says he understands the need for quality health care professionals.

“The more we can set students up for success, the better.”

The new Health Sciences Centre will educate eight health care professions ranging from nurses to therapist assistants to pharmacy technicians.

“This generous gift is enabling our students to train in advanced settings that will match the health care settings they will enter when they graduate,” says Helen Jackman, executive director of the Okanagan College Foundation.

“We’re thankful to Jim and Joy for supporting students as they pursue meaningful careers caring for others. This gift will have a ripple effect throughout our community.”

The Foundation is now only $1.5 million away from reaching its fundraising goal to provide scholarships, purchase equipment and open the doors to the new Health Sciences Centre.