One of Kelowna's oldest residents receives COVID-19 vaccine

Photo: Hawthorn Park Retirement Residence Margaret Cameron, 106, after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine this week

To the relief and celebration of staff and residents, the COVID-19 vaccine arrived this week at the Hawthorne Park Retirement home in Kelowna.

The assisted living facility shared a photo of its oldest resident, Margaret Cameron, after she received her vaccine. Cameron will be 107-years young on February 9.

First doses of the vaccine have now been administered to all residents of Hawthorne Park.

“They were so excited,” said facility life enrichment manager Amy Banania.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said this week that first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in all long term care facilities in the BC Interior by Wednesday.