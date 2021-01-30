New craft brewery hopes to open up in Kelowna's north end in late spring

Photo: Contributed

The northern fringe of Kelowna's downtown-industrial area is quickly becoming known as the city's craft brew district.

You can add the Office Brewery to the expanding list of craft brew operations that are either already open or hoping to do so in the coming months.

Office Brewery has submitted a liquor license application for a lounge endorsement with the city. If approved by the city, it would go to the province for final approval and licensing.

The application is for both a tasting room and dining area.

The seating area would allow for 89 patrons, including 57 indoors on the main floor and mezzanine, and 32 on the outdoor patio.

They propose to operate Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., 9 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Owner Dillan Crema says he likes being part of a fast growing brewery district.

"We're excited to be part of the brewery district, and have that walkability, where people can try five different breweries in a respective day all while being safe," he says.

"We are also excited to see the possible future collaboration between these breweries. The brewing community is an interesting one where they will collaborate, they will do guest taps, they'll share recipes and do collaboration brews."

Crema hopes to be open to the public at 301-890 Clement Avenue by late May or early June.