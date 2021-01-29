Okanagan Film Commission looking for shooting locations

Photo: Flickr: Dean Shareski

If you and your neighbour are looking to get into the film business and don't mind renting out your properties at the same time, you could stand to make some serious money.

The Okanagan Film Commission is looking for two large houses that are side-by-side anywhere in the Okanagan.

Jon Summerland, Okanagan Film commissioner tells Castanet, "for this series, the Regional Locations Officer, Gord Wylie, is looking for two large houses that are side by side."

So if you and your neighbour are interested in this opportunity to rent out your houses for a reality television series, shoot please contact Gord at [email protected].

Summerland says the 2021 film and television production schedule keeps expanding, and the Okanagan Film Commission is searching for locations to meet the requests of productions wanting to shoot in the Okanagan.

"We have a slate of productions that are already booked bringing significant production activity to the Okanagan this year and we have several more scouting our area to potentially shoot here, so we are always looking to expand our library with great locations that are available to showcase to producers.”

Summerland says the Film Commission is also looking for interesting locations, houses, farms, vineyards, buildings, etc., "so if you're interested in renting your properties for film and tv productions, talk to Gord about listing them with the Film Commission as potential production locations."

Summerland says there is a need for a variety of backdrops, "I need a school a hospital and a police station location for (virtually) every film and they are impossible to find. An enterprising person, "could turn an empty building into a standing set and get a piece of every film in B.C."

The Okanagan Film Commission says the pandemic has provided a boon for the local film industry, and anticipates attracting even bigger films and stars to the region soon.