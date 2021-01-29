Police seek witnesses of pedestrian-involved hit-and-run

Photo: Google Street View Powick Road and Enterprise Way in Kelowna

The Kelowna RCMP is appealing to the public for witnesses to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian last weekend.

Police were called to the collision on Jan. 24 just after 10 a.m. when a 52-year-old Kamloops woman walking through the parking lot on the northeast corner of Enterprise Way and Powick Road was struck by an older white commercial style van. The van left the scene without stopping.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the van was described as a male in his mid twenties with a clean shaven face and medium complexion.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident and hasn’t spoken to police yet to come forward,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “It’s extremely fortunate that the pedestrian was not more seriously injured in this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net