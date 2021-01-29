Urban Mayors' Caucus works with province on pilot project for complex care housing

Photo: Contributed

A pilot project aimed at providing housing for the most vulnerable members of society with complex needs is in the works.

A statement released Friday by the BC Urban Mayors' Caucus indicates meetings between their organization and several provincial ministers this week discussed such a project.

Assisting those with complex care needs is part of a four-point blueprint they say is necessary for the province's future urban growth.

The caucus is co-chaired by Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, who has long considered this type of housing with additional support systems, a top priority.

The group, which represents the 13 largest cities in the province, are proposing to work with the government to develop the pilot project which would include 40 to 50 unit complex housing sites across the province, including one in the interior, one o the island, one in the north and two in the Lower Mainland.

They hope to have these up and running within a year.

While the province continues to build affordable housing at historic levels, the caucus says those with complex needs keep falling through the cracks.

“This five-site pilot project is the necessary first step in filling a gap in the continuum of housing and health care to meet the needs of vulnerable people who require mental health and substance use supports and services unique to their needs," the caucus stated in a joint statement.

"Some of them may need extra supports on a pathway to recovery. Some of them may need to be in this kind of care longer term. This pilot project is an opportunity to learn on a small-scale, five-site basis and then – building on the learnings – to create additional sites in communities across the province."

Challenges, the caucus say, are expanding much faster than solutions, and the most vulnerable of residents remain at risk without the proper health supports.

"Our residents and business owners are frustrated. And economic recovery from the pandemic will be compromised without action now. It’s time to try new approaches."

The mayors' caucus is hoping the province will include funding for the pilot project within the 2021 budget.