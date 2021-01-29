Kelowna transit union shocked by sentence for bus driver attack

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Peter Lansing was attacked while driving the No. 8 bus in Rutland in March 2019.

Kelowna's transit union is unhappy with the recent sentence handed to the man who attacked a bus driver in Rutland in 2019.

Christian Habberjam, 23, was sentenced Thursday to a one year conditional sentence that will see him serve the first six months under house arrest and the remaining six months under a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Last month, Habberjam pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm, stemming from an incident in March 2019 were he attacked Peter Lansing as Lansing was driving the No. 8 bus on Rutland Road.

The attack left Lansing with lasting physical, psychological and emotional injuries that he still suffers from today, and he has been unable to return to work since.

In a press release Friday, Kelowna Amalgamated Transit Union local 1722 President Al Peressini said he was shocked by Habberjam's sentence.

“This just isn’t enough of a deterrent especially when most of us are already forced to stay inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Peressini said. “Lansing lost his career, income, relationships and has sustained multiple injuries both physical and psychological; drivers need more protection than this.”

The attack on Lansing occurred just two days before BC Transit announced physical barriers would be installed in all their buses to help protect drivers. All 696 BC Transit buses had the barriers installed last year, but the move came too late for Lansing.

“Across Canada, there are more than 2,000 reported assaults on drivers every year,” said ATU Canada National President, John Di Nino. “Not only do they put our dedicated drivers at risk but transit riders too. More needs to be done so attacks like these cease taking place.”

In his decision Thursday, Judge Andrew Tam acknowledged that an attack on a transit driver is an aggravating factor.

“They find themselves in a vulnerable position when they are driving, really at the mercy and reliance that the occupants of the bus are going to behave in a civilized manner,” Tam said. “So an assault on a bus driver ... is not just on him, but also on the transit system and also an assault on the community at large.”

While Tam said an assault on a bus driver requires a “severe sentence,” he said that must be balanced with other factors such as the rehabilitation prospects of the offender.

Following sentencing, Lansing said he was not particularly surprised by the sentence, but he has not forgiven Habberjam for what he did.

“I've never had a job where I was thanked so often every day,” Lansing said. “It was a job I really enjoyed and something I was really looking forward to doing until retirement, being an ambassador to the city and getting people to where they need to go ... I miss the job.”