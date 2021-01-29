Kelowna transit explained in unique way to customers

Photo: BC Transit

The City of Kelowna and BC Transit have teamed up to produce a video to help transit users better understand the transit system and the routes available.

"A new transit orientation video offered by the City of Kelowna aims to help youth and older adults feel confident taking public transit," says a news release from the City of Kelowna.

The video acts as an alternative to in-person orientation sessions, "the on-demand video provides an online opportunity to learn how to take transit within the Kelowna Regional Transit System, which offers 29 routes and more than 1,000 stops from Lake Country all the way to Peachland," according to the news release.

The video covers how to access and use fare products, board and ride the bus, read schedules, and use various trip planning tools, among other topics.

The video is offered by the City of Kelowna in partnership with BC Transit and Central Okanagan Public Schools, with grant funding provided by the BC Ministry of Health. This is a test pilot program to determine if a video of this nature can help reduce barriers that youth and older adults may face in taking transit.

“The ability and option to take transit can be a significant part of a person’s quality of life, providing greater freedom and independence,” said Mike Kittmer, Transit Services Coordinator. “The Transit Travel Training Program aims to address and reduce challenges to taking transit, such as those associated with diverse mobility or sensory abilities, lack of experience or access to information.”

This program has already been tested on all Grade 7 students at KLO Middle School and Grade 9 students at Rutland Secondary School, as well as for residents at one retirement residence in Kelowna. "Training has been successful in helping parents feel more confident letting their children use public transit."

If you're interested in viewing the free transit orientation video complete an online registration form at smartTRIPS.ca or call 1-800-469-7830.