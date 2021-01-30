New condo development proposed for 'highest residential point in the Kelowna area'

Photo: Gardner Architecture

A new development proposed for the Upper Mission aims to go about as high as you can go in the city.

Not high as in storeys, but high as in elevation.

Vancouver-based Evest Funds unveiled plans this week for the 78-unit condo development atop Kuiper's Peak, describing it as "an exclusive neighbourhood on the highest residential point in the Kelowna area."

Dubbed Promontory 2, the development on Hewetson Court has plans for 13 three-storey buildings which would house the condo units.

It would include a mixture of two bedroom, two plus bedroom and three bedroom condos, ranging from 1,200 to 1,600 square feet.

"The project features two underground parkades, private garages, and a common amenity building with indoor mulit-use space, and outdoor space with barbeque, seating, and a pool for residents and guests," the application states.

"The contemporary architecture features a warm, earth tone color palette and natural stone cladding, all while achieving sleek architectural lines. The design and material palette are timeless, and will integrate with and enhance the surrounding neighbourhood."

In order to proceed, the property would require rezoning from agricultural to low density housing.