SD23 assistant superintendent retires after more than 28 years with the district

Photo: SD23

Dr. Rick Oliver is calling it a career after more than 28 years with the Central Okanagan School District.

Oliver, assistant superintendent at the district, announced his intentions this week.

He began his tenure with the district in 1993 teaching at Rutland Senior Secondary.

Between 1993 and 2016, he served as vice-principal at Mount Boucherie Secondary and principal at various schools before assuming the role of director of instruction in 2008, and his current position in 2016.

"We are all grateful to Dr. Oliver for his exemplary leadership and years of service to our district," said Supt. Kevin Kaardal

"Rick is a kind, innovative, thoughtful leader and his dedication to students shows throughout his career - as a teacher, a principal, at the Ministry of Education and as an assistant superintendent. His work as a principal was recognized nationally as he was named one of Canada's outstanding principals.

In his capacity directing international education, Rick has even been the face of our district across the globe, and we are proud of the leadership he consistently demonstrates"

Oliver was instrumental in establishing the district's welcome center, which supports new immigrant and refugee families to the Central Okanagan.

His last day on the job is June 30.