Court dates set for legal challenge against BC's COVID-19 measures

Photo: Sarita Patel Pastor Heather Lucier outside Kelowna Harvest Fellowship Sunday.

A Kelowna church that has refused to stop in-person services will have its day in court in March.

Earlier this month, Kelowna Harvest Fellowship and several other B.C. churches, represented by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom, filed a petition in BC Supreme Court arguing Dr. Bonnie Henry's public health orders restricting in-person religious services is unconstitutional. The petition also challenges the banning of protests against COVID-19 restrictions.

The legal challenge against the public health orders will heard in BC Supreme Court over a three-day trial from March 1-3.

The Kelowna Harvest Fellowship has refused to comply with public health order that restrict all in-person group religious services, and Pastor Heather Lucier told Castanet earlier this month they had no plans to in the future, despite now receiving two $2,300 fines.

The Kelowna church is one of several across B.C. who've been fined for not following the public health order, and the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom is representing a number of them, along with other individuals, in its legal challenge against the B.C. government.

“Affidavits have been filed attesting to the negative effect prohibiting in-person gatherings has had on individuals, including loneliness, depression, anxiety and fear,” the Justice Centre said in a press release. “Although support groups are permitted to meet, the Orders prohibit faith communities from gathering for any 'worship or other religious service.'

“The Petition challenges the Orders on the basis that they unjustifiably violate the rights and freedoms of BC residents protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

Police have also issued three $2,300 fines against the organizer or organizers of the weekly Kelowna protest against COVID-19 measures that has attracted hundreds over the past several months. Organizer David Lindsay was given the first of the fines, but it's unclear if he also received the others.

While the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom is also challenging the constitutionality of banning protests in the interest of public health, the organizers of the Kelowna protests do not appear to be involved in the legal challenge.

The organization is also challenging Manitoba's public health restrictions, a matter that will be heard over two days beginning Feb. 9.