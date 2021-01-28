Kelowna man avoids jail for attacking transit driver in 2019

A Kelowna man will spend no time in jail for attacking a transit driver, an attack that left the driver with physical and psychological injuries that he still suffers from to this day.

Christian Habberjam, 23, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm last month, for a March 2019 attack on Peter Lansing, who was driving the No. 8 bus on Rutland Road at the time.

Thursday, Judge Andrew Tam accepted a joint submission from the Crown and defence for a 12-month conditional sentence, followed by an additional year of probation. A conditional sentence means Habberjam will spend his period of “incarceration” outside of a correctional facility, in the community.

For the first six months, Habberjam will be under 24-hour house arrest, save for when he needs to leave for work. The last six months will see him be under a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

During sentencing submissions Thursday, Habberjam's defence lawyer Wade Jenson said his client, who was 21 at the time, was riding in the back of the bus at about 7:30 p.m. when he believed the bus “cut off” a pedestrian who was crossing at a crosswalk on the dark evening. Habberjam yelled to Lansing about what he believed he witnessed, and Lansing, who believed Habberjam was being belligerent, told him to get off the bus.

Jenson said Habberjam then approached Lansing, who was still behind the wheel, and attempted to take a photo of him, to make a complaint to BC Transit. Lansing swatted at the phone, knocking it to the ground, causing Habberjam to begin pummelling Lansing with punches.

Surveillance footage of the disturbing incident was shown in court Thursday and in it, Habberjam can be seen dragging Lansing from his driver's seat and punching and kicking him on the ground.

With Lansing's foot off the brake, the bus moved forward, crossing Rutland Road and eventually hit a concrete barrier, causing the other passengers on board to lurch forward. Others on board can be heard screaming and telling Habberjam to stop during the ordeal.

Crown prosecutor David Grabavac noted the attack endangered everyone on the bus, along with other pedestrians and drivers.

"It's extremely, extremely dangerous and stupid behaviour. Completely indefensible," Grabavac said. "The consequences could have been a lot worse."

The surveillance video shows Habberjam get off the bus and leave the scene, but he eventually returned and cooperated with police, saying he “had nothing to hide.”

Jenson conceded Habberjam overreacted given the circumstances, a characterization that Grabavac took issue with.

“I think he went way farther than overreacting when he pulled the bus driver out of the seat,” Grabavac said.

Lansing, along with two local transit union members, were in court Thursday. Gary Dunn, vice president of the union, read out Lansing's victim impact statement in court.

“In a matter of one incident, I lost my career, my income, my relationship with my spouse, my animals and my sense of belonging in my community,” Lansing said in the statement.

“The attack has left an eternal scar on who I am as a person. I now live with anxiety and depression. I live with a severe form of post-traumatic stress disorder.”

In a statement, BC Transit said there were 36 assaults on BC Transit drivers in 2020.

Lansing has not been able to return to work since the attack, and he said he's worried he may become homeless due to his mounting debts.

Habberjam had no prior criminal record. When given the opportunity to speak in court, he said he'd “prefer to stay silent.”

Lansing says he's considering pursuing a civil lawsuit against Habberjam, but he's not sure where to begin at this time.