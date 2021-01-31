Okanagan College students win third at Canada's biggest undergraduate case competition

Photo: Contributed Okanagan College accounting team, Kayla Berlinski and Zina Park earned third-place at the Queen?s University Intercollegiate Business Competition.

Two Okanagan College students recently won big at the Queen’s University Intercollegiate Business Competition.

The COVID-19 pandemic cheated Kayla Berlinski and Zina Park from visiting Kingston, Ont., however the accounting team did earn third-place during the virtual competition.

The competition is described as "Canada’s largest, oldest and most prestigious undergraduate case competition." It draws business teams from across the world and the pair now has an international quality achievement that will enhance their resumes after graduation.

Okanagan College saw six teams enter the competition with three teams being selected for the finals.

“The caliber of the competition was extremely high, it was an honour to have the chance to compete at finals weekend,” said Berlinski.

“The most stressful part about competing virtually was the possibility of a technical issue disrupting us on presentation day. However, we were able to work out a lot of technical issues during our practice presentation days. Thankfully we did not run into any technical issues on competition day.”

“It allowed me to put valuable life skills to the test such as presenting to a board, thinking on my feet, and working under pressure,” explained Park. “It really pushed me to reach for skills taught throughout my entire degree. Our coaches simulated a true competition day on three separate occasions where we were given past ICBC cases to crack in the allotted time and present our solution.”

Teams from Okanagan College regularly participate in the ICBC finals and they compete against teams from much bigger business schools across the world.

“Business case competitions provide our students with a chance to use their acquired knowledge and skills, polish them, and put them to the test against students from other institutions,” said William Gillett, dean of the Okanagan College School of Business.

“Annually, we get an opportunity to see our students apply the business skills and knowledge they’ve attained and provide testimony to the quality of our programs and professors. Having to do it in a virtual format this year has thrown another challenge at our students, which they have surmounted. We’re incredibly proud of all of our student teams and the faculty who taught and supported them.”