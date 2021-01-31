Staff recommend Kelowna not offer exclusive rights for e-mobility sharing companies

Photo: Contributed

With the rise in popularity of e-scooter and e-moped shared services, and the shrinking demand for e-bikeshare, it's being suggested Kelowna doesn't seek one company to offer the services exclusively.

The recommendation from active transportation co-ordinator Matt Worona comes after council asked for information on the implications of going to a single company for shared micro-mobility rentals in the city.

At the present time, several companies have been licensed to provide e-scooter share services in the city through its permit program. And, while there would be no financial repercussions if the city cancelled those permits, Worona said there is the potential for harm to the city's reputation.

He adds e-bikeshare programs the are part of a government-subsidized program are the only ones who continue to operate.

Plus, he says only one company currently offers both e-scooter share and e-bikeshare services, making issuing an RFP challenging.

Worona suggests council continue with the permit program with one modification.

In order to try and get the attention of e-bikeshare companies, the permit program could be altered to allow for only one permit to be offered.

The bike share program was halted last year due to concerns around the coronavirus pandemic.

Companies permitted to operate indicated they would resume the service once it became safe to do so.

E-scooters are not permitted on city streets at the present time, however, the province has indicated those restrictions could soon be lifted in some municipalities.