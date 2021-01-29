Neighbours nominate a 13-year-old boy as a Kelowna 'snow angel'

Every time it snows, 13-year-old Tyler Mottershed grabs a shovel and cleans up his neighbour’s driveway.

"[The neighbour] is recovering from a surgery, and I didn't want them to hurt themselves or anything so I just thought it would be the kind thing to do," says Mottershed.

He feels it’s important to care for your neighbours, especially those who might be hurt when shovelling their driveways.

"It's just so they don't slip on the ice, because the snow makes ice underneath it, and it's just safer so they can see where everything is," he adds.



The City of Kelowna has a program where you can nominate your neighbourhood snow angel. Mottershed's neighbours were so grateful that they nominated him, so the City sent him a toque and thank-you card. Nominees are also entered in a draw to win a $100 gift card to a local business, which Mottershed won.

Neighbours Laurie and Mike Christensen thought it was the perfect way to show their appreciation.

"We've never asked him to, he does it on his own. His parents say, 'this is what he does for neighbours,' so they won't let us pay him," says Laurie.

"I can't do it, my wife would have to do it. So, it's just awesome," adds her husband, Mike, who recently had surgery.

If you have a neighbour who braves the cold on snowy days and heads out with their shovel or snowblower, you can nominate them as a snow angel, too.

"We're the next generation and we need to learn how to respect all the older people since they're less able to do some stuff than we are," Mottershed said.