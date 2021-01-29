Create your own barrel of whisky through Forbidden Spirits Distillery

Kelowna’s Forbidden Spirits Distillery has introduced a unique experience allowing whisky lovers to craft and design their very own barrel.

“We started off turning apples into vodka and we sort of morphed into other things - last summer we introduced our Eve’s Original Gin and now with the winter here and colder weather, people are asking for whisky,” says co-founder of Forbidden Spirits Blair Wilson.

Forbidden Spirits' newest venture is their Wallace Hill Whisky, and through their Whisky Barrel Program, you can make your own barrel with the help of the distillery.

“The thing about whisky is, legally in Canada, you can’t sell it until it’s three years old,” explains Wilson. “For us to put whisky in a barrel and wait three years is an expensive proposition, so we thought maybe there’s a way we can partner with our customers on barrels.”

There are two options for those wanting to purchase an insured barrel:

A full barrel (200 litres), cost starts at $6,000 plus tax, and will provide you with 200 (750ml) bottles.

A half barrel (100 litres), cost starts at $3,000 plus tax, and will provide you with 100 (750ml) bottles.

“We’ll store it for you, we’ll make sure the temperature is right, and we’ll even send out little samples to you every three months so you can see how your whisky is progressing over that three year period,” says Wilson.

Once your whisky is ready to leave the barrel, you can customize it’s bottles.

“Three years from now when we bottle them, we’ll be able to put individual labels on them or they can have the ones we have…we’ll be able to customize that for each individual person,” says Wilson.

Those wanting to purchase a barrel can choose to keep the whisky aged past three years because many people believe that whisky gets better with age.

“They don’t have to bottle it all in year three. We’d be actually grateful if they could hold their whisky for 10 years plus, so that we’ll bottle it when its 10, we’ll bottle it when its 15 years, but that takes time,” says Wilson.

Forbidden Spirits uses white oak barrels.

“We make our brandy from these barrels and after nine months, we empty the brandy out and we use that old brandy barrel to make our new whisky so the flavours that come through are going to be vanilla, apple, caramel and smoky as well.”

Forbidden Spirits has only 21 barrels up for grabs, which they see getting purchased in the coming weeks.

Those wanting to purchase whisky now also have the option to purchase a two-litre barrel for $295 which you will fill and manage for approximately 72 days.

To learn more about the Whisky Barrel Program, email [email protected]