Local veterinarian goes 'above and beyond' for bunny's surgery

Tammy Hobbs brought her newly adopted bunny, Gandalf, to Rutland Pet Hospital to get neutered on Wednesday, but knowing his anxious behaviour she brought along a sidekick — a stuffed animal.

Hobbs says the two-year-old rabbit is attached to the plushie and cuddles it to make him feel calm. She asked the vet if they could keep them together before and after the surgery just in case.

“We put his stuffy with him in his kennel and we kept his stuffy with him during surgery and after surgery — I just thought it was so cute,” says Dr. Charissa Ridderbroek, a veterinarian at Rutland Pet Hospital.

“When I doing surgery, my technician kind of jokingly put the stuffy on an oxygen mask as well had the stuffy upside down like Gandalf during his neuter.”

They both returned to the recovery cage and Ridderbroek says once he woke up from the anesthesia he went back to cuddling his companion. She says having a surgery like this lightened the mood in the office and made everyone smile.

“They went above and beyond,” said Hobbs. “They showed me the photos and it was priceless, I was so excited to see him and it truly made a difference as a family to know that they cared to that level.”

She says the best part was seeing that they also performed ‘surgery’ on the plush toy.

When Dr. Ridderbroek noticed the little stuffed animal had a small tear in his right-back leg, she sutured it shut for him so they would both would have ‘scars.’

“I thought I would fix the hole so I put a couple stitches in there … Gandalf has an owie so now the stuffy has an owie,” she adds.

Hobbs says she was "floored" by the sentiment and says hearing the reaction of the staff of Gandalf’s attachment to the stuffy was heart-warming.

“It brightens the mood throughout all of the offices, there’s not a lot of owners that bring stuffed animals in with their animals for surgeries,” says Dr. Ridderbroek.

“They said it made their day and they just had a lot of fun … it was such a cute experience in such a crazy time in the world so I just wanted to share and thank them for all the extra care that they provided.”

The Hobbs family says they recently lost a one-year-old bunny to a bad outcome after undergoing anesthesia at another vet.

“That’s the reason why we were so concerned because of our past experience of losing our the last rabbit. Having that extra care, knowing they were experienced with rabbits it really put our minds at ease and couldn’t be happier with the outcome.”

Hobbs urges any pet owner to ensure the veterinarian you go to has experience with your type of pet.

They haven’t named the stuffed animal yet but are thinking of sticking with the Lord of the Rings theme and possibly going with "Frodo." As for Gandalf, he’s doing well post-surgery “eating well and still snuggling with his stuffy.”