Trail camera captures bobcat by chicken coop in Southeast Kelowna

Photo: Jaime Rory Husch

A South East Kelowna resident on Spiers Road has taken to social media to alert neighbours and residents in the area that a pair of bobcats are on the prowl.

Jaime Rory Husch said in an online post two bobcats "massacred" 18 of his chickens this week "and keep coming back."

Husch says he lives in the same of South Kelowna Elementary School and he wants other residents and parents to be aware of the cats in the woods.

"Just an FYI for anyone who has chickens near me, Spiers Rd. close to the school."

A photo from a trail camera shows one of the cats heading towards the chicken coop on Husch's property just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.